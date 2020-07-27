By WILSON KUTAMBA & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The controversy surrounding ownership of a piece of land at Bukiragi Village, Ntuusi Sub County, Sembabule District has taken a new twist with Muslims pushing to place a caveat on the land.

The disputed land which houses a ranch, is measuring approximately two square miles.

Leaders led by Greater Masaka Kadhi Shekih Swaibu Nduuga say the land was disposed of by Uganda Muslim Supreme council (UMSC) without involving Muslim leaders in the area.

“Through our lawyer Mr Jude Mbabaali, we have submitted our papers to the office of registrar of titles at Masaka Zonal land office to place a caveat on the disputed Sembabule land because the transaction was illegal,” Sheikh Nduuga said during an interview on Saturday.

Sheikh Nduuga said the land in question was donated to Muslims by former President Idi Amin Dada in the 1974 and there is no need whatever to sell it off.

“We cannot sit back when unscrupulous Muslim leaders selling off the few remaining property we have in the area. We are also considering petitioning President Museveni to come to our rescue since the government knows very well about this property donated to Muslims by President Idi Amin Dada.” he added.

Mr Mbabaali confirmed that the process of placing a caveat on the land is underway.

“We have already submitted our request to registrar of titles and we are waiting for mandatory 10 working days to confirm entry of the caveat upon the register,” he said.

According to Hajji Yasiin Lubowa, the chairperson Masaka District Muslim land board, the disputed land has a running lease given to Mr Albert Muganga of Enterprise Handling Services Ltd and wondered how UMSC could sale the same land to someone else when the occupant’s lease is still valid for seven years.

“Mr Muganga has a lease of 15 years and he is remaining with seven years. How can UMSC sell the same property to someone else?” he asked.

In 1995, Hajji Lubowa said Muslims had lodged a caveat on the same land and it is not clear how UMSC officials removed it and sold off the land.

Although Hajj Ramadhan Mugalu , the UMSC secretary general confirms that the 2 square miles of land in Sembabule was disposed of, he remains tight-lipped on who exactly bought it.

In an interview over the weekend Hajj Mugalu scoffed at those who plan place a caveat on the land, saying their efforts will hit a dead end.

“We are the custodian of Muslim property and whatever we did was in line with UMSC constitution. So, we cannot turn around now and say we did not dispose of the land,” he said.

Mr Justus Kyabahwa, a businessman in Lyantonde District who Muslims accuse of having bought the land denied being part of the deal, insisting that it is “his friend” who purchased the ranch. He however declined to name the friend.

“I am not the one who purchased that land, whoever insists that I am the one should present documents bearing my signature,” he said by telephone.

Mr Abdullah Ssemakula, the Sembabule District Kadhi, said they tried to block the sale of the land, but officials at UMSC told off the district leadership that it does not have powers over the land in the area.

“I have been getting reports that the district Muslim leadership connived with UMSC to dispose of the property, this is not true, we are also not happy with the decision they took because it’s going to affect our development projects,” he said.

The Muslim community has been enmeshed in land wrangles since 2006. This has fueled conflicts within the community in the country.