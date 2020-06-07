Nine magistrates transferred

Mr Solomon Muyita, the Principal communication officer of the judiciary told the Daily Monitor that the transfers were communicated in a memo dated June 5.

By Francis Mugerwa

At least nine judicial officers have been transferred by the Acting Chief Registrar, Mr Tom Chemutai.

According to a memo, a copy of which was seen by this reporter, the transfers have affected eight Chief Magistrates and a Grade One magistrate.

Mr Solomon Muyita, the Principal communication officer of the judiciary told the Daily Monitor that the transfers were communicated in a memo dated June 5.

The Chief Registrar explained that the list includes the deployment of Dr Douglas Singiza, a judicial officer who has been on special assignment with the commission of inquiry into land matters.

His assignment as secretary of the probe that was instituted by the President ended. The probe was led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.

Dr Singiza has been deployed as a Chief Magistrate at Nakawa.

Mr Chemutai said the changes will take effect on July 1, 2020.

"The transfers and deployment are aimed at improving service delivery," Mr Chemutai said.

He further urged all the affected judicial officers to make preparations to hand over their offices in accordance with the standing orders of Government of Uganda.

Similarly, the Chief Registrar deployed another Chief Magistrate at the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court to replace Ms Hellen Ajio, who was promoted to the position of Assistant Registrar last year.

Ms Ruth Nabaasa who has been the Chief Magistrate at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has been transferred to Mpigi in the same position.

Mr Deo Ssejjemba who has been serving as the Masaka Chief Magistrate has been moved to Masindi District replacing Mr Kule Moses Lubangula who has been moved to Mityana.

Mr George Obong has been moved from Kiboga to Hoima replacing Samuel Kagoda Ntende who has been transferred to Ibanda. Mr Charles Yeteise has been transferred from Ibanda Masaka still as Chief Magistrate.

Mr Elias Kakooza who has been Chief Magistrate Mityana has been moved to Jinja to replace Ms Hellen Ajio who was promoted to the position of Assistant Registrar last year.

Grade One Magistrate, Benedict Lwanga Nsibambi has been moved from Lugazi to Kagadi Court.

