Njeru Municipality headquarters in Buikwe District, have been temporarily put out of bounds for seven days after one of the staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

This has inevitably paralyzed services at the Municipality as a number of people were stopped at the gate and told to wait for the period of seven days to elapse.

According to Mr Richard Bbosa, the District Health Officer (DHO), samples are being taken from all the municipality staff mostly those who sit at the headquarters.

“We want to test all the workers because they always interacted with the one who tested positive. We have started taking samples from them and we request them to be in self-isolation,” he said.

Mr Godfrey Kateba, the town clerk of Njeru Municipality says the headquarters will be out of bounds until next Monday as they disinfect it.

“The task force has already taken samples from the staff and the place has been cordoned off until Monday,” Mr Kateba said.

This action has also affected youth elections that were going on at the municipality headquarters; where only a handful of youths participated.

This comes at a time when the nation is grappling with community spread of infections following a high level of complacency.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), Uganda had registered a cumulative number of 3,037 Covid-19 cases, after 65 new ones were confirmed from samples tested on Monday.