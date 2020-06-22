No certificate, no building job
Monday June 22 2020
The government has been asked to regulate recruitment of workers as a measure to avoid calamities caused by poor workmanship such as collapsing buildings which have killed people and occasioned property destruction.
“We have all built, but how many of you ask your wiremen for their certificates before they wire your houses? We are moving in a direction where you should stop as a government anybody working in this sector without being certified. The weakness to regulate has seen buildings burning and Ministry of Education has been the biggest culprit,” the Industrial Training Council chairperson, Dr Joseph Muvawala, told the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, on Thursday.
This was during the release of results of 62, 772 for formal and informal students in Occupational Competence Based Assessment.
The assessment was conducted by the Directorate of Industrial Training last year.
Mr Muvawala said a number of education institutions have been burnt and buildings collapsed because people who run them lack the competences for the job.
The candidates were drawn from vocational training institutes while others were already working in government agencies.
Mr Patrick Byakatonda, the DIT director, reported an average pass of 89.8 per cent (56, 369) in both modular and occupational assessment in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism sectors.
