By Benjamin Jumbe

Public servants should expect no salary increment in the Financial Year 2020/2021, government has said.

The Minister of Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa, said the provision for salary rise has not been catered for because the budget is overstretched.

“We might not have any pay increase in the next financial year because of the various demands on our budget but certainly after that, we shall continue,” he told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

Mr Muruli said the government is struggling to deal with disasters such as the locust invasion, floods and landslides.

“All these have more or less impacted negatively on our pay enhancement roadmap and it has become imperative that we put a temporary halt now until the following financial year when we shall continue,” he said.

Government had promised a salary rise for civil servants in public universities in the next financial year following the December 14 meeting with the President last year. A total of Shs179b had been budgeted for the cause.

Under the arrangement, professors were due to earn Shs15 million per month. But according to the minister, while government in 2017 had adopted the enhanced pay principle, the increasing competing demands and new priorities could not allow this enhancement.

President Museveni on December 14, 2019, invited teaching staff in public universities for a meeting to discuss salary enhancement.

In a September 30, 2019 letter addressed to Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng, the President also directed that the salaries for scientists be moved to the “desired levels” to remove the temptation of double loyalty to the public service and to the private interest of the employee.

Earlier revelation

But soon after the presidential directive, Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi disclosed that government would not be in position to meet the salary enhancement due to several funding requirements.

He said that some of the priorities, including the 2021 General Election, road and energy projects, needed additional funding.

bjumbe@ug.nationmedia.com