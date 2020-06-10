No penalty for MoKash loans due during shutdown

By Christine Kasemiire

Customers of the MoKash financial product whose loans were due between Saturday and Tuesday when the service was unavailable will not be subjected to surcharges.

Mr Anthony Ndegwa, Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) chief executive officer, while speaking to Daily Monitor said the bank recognises the glitch in its system and cannot take advantage of its customers.

“We are not going to take advantage of anyone. Let us assume your loan was meant to mature on Saturday on the day we were not on, if we make sure you have money we will come back and pick it and we are not going to charge you any additional fee,” he said.

MoKash is a savings and lending financial product of CBA in partnership with MTN and was approved by Bank of Uganda in 2016.

The service has been at the center of a social media storm for a couple of days following reports by customers that they could not access their money.

“Please sort out MoKash. How can we trust you with our money and then all of a sudden we cannot access it for days? Figure something out, you know this is a difficult time so we barely even have cash. You are pressing us, we are really disappointed in you and your company,” said one of the people via social media.

Responding to the post, Mr Wim Vanhelleputte, MTN Uganda chief executive officer, revealed that there was a technical problem with CBA.

“Mokash is down since Friday night because of a technical problem with our banking partner CBA. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused. CBA is working hard to resolve it soon,” he said.

Customers also complained about the telecom’s silence regarding the matter noting that they were not informed prior to the disconnect.

Asked why the telecom did not inform customers earlier, he said that it was an oversight.

“We sent out SMS to all individual customers on Saturday and we should have as per our procedures issued a formal statement after 24 hours on Sunday. But only did it on Monday after 48 hours which was too late,” he acknowledged.

Sources close to the matter revealed that MTN was given an assurance by CBA that the system upgrade would not affect the MoKash service.

Mr Ndegwa confirmed that the bank did not expect the service interruption since upgrades are normal operations.

However, he said restoration of the service was affected by curfew.

“Upgrades are normal things that happen. We normally choose the time with minimal customer traffic. In this case we chose between 1am and 5am. This was an upgrade by one of our vendors, a third party which they normally do. Unfortunately we noticed an error and to ensure that our customers are served well, we had to switch off and survey the situation,” he explained.

Even while the service was restored on Tuesday, the interruption angered some customers who said they are going to withdraw all their money out of concern for its safety.

“I have withdrawn all my money from MoKash. Having read the terms and conditions of the platform, I got concerned. We enter agreements without knowing what we have signed up for.

This situation showed me a lack of clarity and an environment by MTN to share information that inspires customer confidence,” Mr Didas Kisembo, a communication specialist told Daily Monitor.

Just like Mr Kisembo, others took to social media saying they would depart from the service.