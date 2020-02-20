Notorious Luweero gang leader killed in foiled police escape

By DANWANDERA

A 24-year-old suspected gang leader on police’s wanted list was on Wednesday lynched to death by a mob at Wobulenzi Police Station in Luweero District as he attempted to escape shortly after his arrest.

Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Abraham Tukundane said hours before David Ssemambo was killed, he and his accomplices had attempted to raid hardware shops in Wobulenzi Town.

“He [Ssemambo] was lynched by a mob near Wobulenzi police station shortly after his arrest together with other members of the notorious criminal gang in Bombo Town Council. We have the other four suspects in police custody,” Mr Tukundane said.

After receiving information about the planned raid on Tuesday, Mr Tukundane said they followed up the case and rounded up the gang members as they attended their briefing. The police commanded by Mr Gideon Byomuhangi, the officer in charge of Wobulenzi Police Station, said they arrested the five suspects before they could execute their mission on Tuesday night.

“They will be charged with robbery, murder, attempted murder among others. We have several cases registered at police where this particular gang has been implicated. These suspects are residents of Wobulenzi area and many people who sustained injuries and were harassed and robbed know the group,” he said.

Luweero DPC Mr Abraham Tukundane (left) flanked by the officer in charge of Wobulenzi police station, Mr Gideon Byomuhangi as he displays exhibits recovered from the suspects



Ms Joyce Nakabira, a resident of Nakadingidi Zone and a victim who sustained a deep cut on her head when the suspects attacked her, claims that she had known Ssemambo since his childhood.

“After stealing my phone and Shs70, 000 that I had in my bag, Ssemambo ordered me to run back home. He warned me not tell anybody because he would hunt and harm me. Early in the morning, I reported the case to police and went to Njovu Medical Centre in Wobulenzi Town for treatment. This was in December 2019,” Ms Nakabira said.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa who also chairs the district security committee said the death of one of the criminal gang leader and the arrest of his colleagues is good news for the residents.

“We have held several security meetings where the name of David Ssemambo has prominently featured as a notorious criminal gang leader. It is unfortunate that the residents lynched him before the police could interrogate him to get more information about the group members and their missions. This group has caused a lot of suffering to the residents who have lost their valuables including lives. We are also on the ground to ensure that the other criminal elements connected to this criminal gang are hunted down. It is also the duty of the residents to ensure that they work with the police and the leaders to ensure security in Luweero District,” she said.