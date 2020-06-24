Ntabazi gears up for ministerial job after victory in court

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

Former Bundibugyo District Woman Member of Parliament Harriet Ntabazi is seeking confirmation of her ministerial appointment after court cleared her of offences of uttering false academic documents, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Ms Ntabazi whose nomination as the State minister for Trade was blocked by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee in 2016 over uttering of inconsistent documents, still wishes to serve in the position for at least the remaining part of President Museveni’s term of office.

“I know the position has remained vacant. I hope the President who I respect as a parent will still have to consider me to serve him in the remaining months. What is clear is that I am now a free, clean woman,” Ms Ntabazi said yesterday.

This newspaper has seen a June 10 judgment by Buganda Road Court judge Doreen Olga Karungi, who set Ms Ntabazi free on grounds that the prosecution’s case was full of “contradictions, inconsistency of evidence”.

Ms Ntabazi was arrested by police on the orders of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) and subsequently arraigned in court where she was charged with three counts of uttering fake documents. She was, however, released on bail.

Prosecution alleged that between December 2015 and October 2016, the former MP knowingly uttered a false Uganda Advanced Certificate in Education (UACE) to the Electoral Commission and an investigator from the IG, purporting to have been issued by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

Advertisement

In her judgment, the magistrate said she found no prima facie case in the evidence as testified by all prosecution witnesses hence setting free Ms Ntababazi who wants to bounce back to Parliament in the 2021 General Election.

“The evidence of PW1 (Prosecution witness number one) the head teacher was irrelevant to the charges.

“He says another person sat in the name of Ntabazi Harriet. He never said who that person was,” the judgment reads in part.

“The said person was never investigated and during cross-examination, it was proved PW1 was a political opponent. So this evidence was more biased than factual,” It further reads.

Court also found out that the two witnesses from UNEB also contradicted themselves with one saying the board’s system is “highly confidential and cannot be manipulated” hence testifying that the results were genuine, whereas the other said the results on the document were the same as that in the system although the paper printed on “looks a bit different”.

Ms Ntabazi through her lawyers of Anguria & Co Advocates have already written to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga requesting the appointments committee, which she chairs to reconsider recommending her for the ministerial position that remains vacant.

An elder in the Obudhigya bwa Bwamba (Bwamba Kingdom on condition of anonymity said the cultural institution is also considering writing to the President to consider Ms Ntabazi because they think as a way of balancing the regions, her appointment was meant for Bundibugyo District as a replacement for Mr Kamanda Bataringaya, who had been dropped from Cabinet.