Ntungamo leaders seek Shs150 million to rehabilitate roads

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

NTUNGAMO- Ntungamo District leaders are seeking Shs170 million from the central government to reconstruct 11 roads that have been destroyed by floods.

While assessing the damage made on Katinda-Kagarama Road in Nyabushenyi Sub-county, Kajara County, Ntungamo District; where Katinda Bridge was washed away by floods, the district engineer, Mr Prosper Batuura said that transport has been curtailed and residents can hardly access markets for their produce and health centres to get medical services.

Mr Batuura said that the district has been receiving Shs200 million every quarter from the Uganda Road Fund to maintain roads but latest information indicates that they will not get any money from the fund in the fourth quarter.

“The Uganda Road Fund has been the main source to fund such activities but we have got communication that even starting this financial year, we shall not receive the money,” he said.

Ntungamo District chairman Mr Denis Singahakye said that if the central government does not give them money, they will resort to loans.

Kajara County Member of Parliament, Mr Michel Timuzigu blamed the floods that are destroying roads, on people who set up economic activities in wetlands.

Advertisement