Nyanjura sworn in as Deputy Lord Mayor

By James Kabengwa

Ms Doreen Nyanjura on Monday took oath as Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, replacing Ms Sarah Kanyike, who has been nominated to become the director of gender and community development at Kampala Capital City Authority.

Ms Nyanjura, who is the Makerere University female councillor, was named to the new position by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago last week. In a council meeting yesterday, Mr Lukwago formally presented Ms Nyanjura for endorsement.

But the instrument naming Ms Nyanjura and Mr Moses Katabu as the executive secretary for finance and administration, was contested by KCCA speaker Abubaker Kawalya who said the Lord Mayor should have addressed it to him.

Mr Lukwago, however, said there was no such legal requirement.

The speaker then called for a motion to support the nomination of Ms Nyanjura, which was moved and later seconded.

After taking her oath, Mr Lukwago decorated Ms Nyanjura with a mayoral gown and a golden chain that was first won by a deputy mayor in June 1956.

Ms Kanyike later handed over the keys and a handover report to Ms Nyanjura amid ululation from councillors.

Ms Kanyike thanked Mr Lukwago for giving her an opportunity to serve the people of Kampala.

“I want to thank the Lord Mayor for a cordial working relationship and opportunity of growth.

It has been a pleasure to work with you and the team at large. I thank you for your guidance and support,” she said.

Outgoing mayor speaks

“To the Executive Director, his deputy as well as all directors, I appreciate your technical support... I appreciate the coverage and interviews by the press,” Ms Kanyike added.

She also revealed that “I am retiring from active politics. I have joined technical service.”

Mr Katabu also took oath and in his maiden speech said KCCA must enforce revenue collection humanely and that there is a need for a shared responsibility for the development of the city.

In the same council, five members of the Kampala District Land Board were presented.

There was, however, controversy as two names from Kawempe Division were presented. These were Mr Nasser Basajjabala and Mr Richard Balungi.

During the presentation, Nakawa II male councillor Kennedy Okello alleged that one name was sneaked through the back door.

“We received a petition with insinuations of criminal conduct and in our wisdom it was

prudent to investigate forgery. Some people say a forged minute brought in Balungi. But we will present two names from that division,” Mr Okello said.

However, eventually, Mr Basajjabala was endorsed by the councillors.

Other members of the land board are David Balondembu (Central Division), Teopista Ntale (Makindye), Christine Kyeyune Kawooya (Lubaga Division) and Joseph Anguria (Uganda Law Society).

The KCCA legal advisor had prior to endorsement of the names advised the council against endorsing the new board members, arguing that there was an ongoing court process.

The advice was, however, disregarded by Speaker Kawalya, who said “go to court and sue, we are voting on the new board.”

Ms Kanyike also accused the legal team of failing to present the court order to the executive when they asked for it.

“I have been asking for it but he never gave it to me. So I beg to move that leaders of this great city....I beg to move we continue with process,” she said.

Her education

Doreen Nyanjura was born in 1989 in Fort Portal, Kabarole District. She attended Kyebambe Girls Secondary School and Masheruka Girls School. She holds a Bachelor in Tourism and Master of Arts in Public Policy, both from Makerere University.