By ANDREW BAGALA

Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola has given the Chief of Joint Staff direct control over all procurements in the police, except buying of firewood, sugar and salt at the regional level.

Sources from police, who preferred anonymity, said the move is aimed at fighting corruption and fraud within the police force.

In a message sent by IGP to all units last week, he targeted police feeding, construction, stationery special duties, and utility bills.

“Ration requisition, consumables, stationery, must go through the office of the Chief of Joint Staff for scrutiny and approval. Construction requisition of all police projects should go through the office of Chief of Joint Staff for scrutiny,” IGP Okoth-Ochola’s message reads in part.

The Chief of Joint Staff (CJS), which is a new office in the police structure, was created after President Museveni appointed Brig Jack Bakasumba as its head last year.

Brig Bakasumba is the third highest ranking officer in the police after the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi.

The message comes after the IGP received a report of the stocktaking of the Police Directorate of Logistics and Engineering, which was ordered after the exit of the former director Godfrey Bangirana.

The report showed no irregularities except two missing fuel cards worth Shs60m that Mr Bangirana is said to have not handed over while exiting office.

Advertisement

It also indicated that there were procedural gaps in procurement and payment systems.

The control of police finances, procurement and logistics have been under the undersecretary, the director of Engineering and Logistics and Director of Operations, respectively.

IGP Okoth-Ochola said: “All special duties must go through the office of CJS for proper planning and approval. All call of orders for supplies must go through the office of CJS for verification before supplies are made.

“Declaration receipts should be signed by receiving committee indicating the amount of received items then the CJS recommends payments of the quantity of items supplied.”

Efforts to get confirmation about the message from police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday were futile as his known mobile contacts were unreachable.

Analysis

The new system. Centralising the task is a shift from IGP Okoth-Ochola’s initial plan of devolution, where officers are empowered to carry out duties the law gives them without influence from the centre. His predecessor, Gen Kale Kayihura, had maintained a centralised system that gave him a lot of power over the force.

Police sources said the new system is no different as it has led to delays since the office of Chief of Joint Staff (CJS) does not have enough manpower and expertise to evaluate procurements.

Procedures. In the message, the regional police commanders will forward to the CJS their budgets on the people or personnel they plan to feed for approval.

The CJS will also determine who gets fuel and how much.