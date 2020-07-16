Older persons MPs slot subject to constitutional amendment

Under Article 78 (1)(c) provides for the Special Interest Groups as; 10 representatives of the army, five Youth MPs, five Workers MPs and five MPs for Persons with Disability.

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The proposal by the government to have older persons elect five representatives in Parliament will be subjected to Constitutional amendment as the House poked holes in the motion brought by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, on Tuesday.

In the motion, the government wanted Parliament to approve the additional representation in the House without first amending Article 78 of the Constitution, which provides for the composition of Parliament.

Cabinet had approved the five slots in a meeting where sources revealed that President Museveni supported the proposal by Gender minister Frank Tumwebaze.

However, yesterday after the Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, presented a fresh motion of respect to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s guidance in separating the resolutions on review of special interest groups representation from that on the change of composition of Parliament, MPs questioned the procedure in which the matter was being handled.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu together with Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East) warned that any resolution to add another category on composition will attract litigation because such requires Constitutional amendment.

“In anything we do now by bringing in a new kind of composition of Parliament, we will be jumping the procedure. This will lead to a suit in the Constitutional Court,” Mr Ssewungu said.

On the other hand, Mr Niwagaba said: “Parliament cannot amend Article 78(1)(c) and (2) just by a motion other than going by the provisions of Article 259, which provides for the amendment of the Constitution.”

The Speaker who immediately had an off record consultation with Prof Kamuntu and Mr Kafuuzi then made the ruling to stop debate that was already ensuing and directed the government to prepare a Constitutional Amendment Bill in that regard.

“I have been asking myself on how we are adding a category to the Special Interest Groups. I think it will require a Bill to amend Article 78 of the Constitution.

“The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is instructed to expeditiously prepare a Bill for amendment,” Ms Kadaga ruled.



