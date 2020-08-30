The icon of the Runyankole-Rukiga local language author and translator, Omugurusi Festo Karewemera has passed on at the age of 95.

Mr Mark Bahati the grandchild to the deceased confirmed the untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning at around 4am at Rugarama Hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

The deceased, according to his doctors succumbed to multiple organ failure due to old age.

Karwemera was well known for his passion and love to promote the efficiency of speaking Runyankore-Rukiga languages on public functions and radio programs and has authored 17 books in Runyankore-Rukiga language that include the popular Katodozi (Dictionary) which he co-authored with President Museveni, translating the Holy Bible and the constitution of Uganda in the local language.

Other prominent books he authored include emicwe nemigyenzo y’a Bakiga, Otebwa orurimi rwawe, the history of Kigezi among others.

Because of efficiency in authoring books in the Rukiga local language, Kabale University on June 24 2017, awarded him an honorary doctorate of literature, the function that was presided over by the university’s chancellor Prof Mondo Kagonyera.

Mr Mark Bahati says that his grandfather has been a role model not only to the family members but to the whole country because of his dedicated service in promoting and conserving the local language in Kigezi.

“He has been an amazing man in translating English literature into the local language. He has been so loving and would quickly guide any one that poorly pronounces the Runyankore-Rukiga words. The country shall miss his expertise in this field,” Mr Bahati said, adding that family meetings are yet to be conducted to discuss burial arrangements.

He is survived by a wife Aidah Karwemera, 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma says that death has robbed Kigezi of a very intelligent man that has been an icon in promoting the local language and Banyakigezi culture.

“Before starting voice of Kigezi FM radio in Kabale in January 2000, I approached and he accepted to volunteer in mentoring the radio presenters on effective communication in local language because the radio was designed to serve the kigezi community in local language. We worked with him for 10 years and was very instrumental in radio programs and talk shows. We shall miss his guidance. May God rest his soul in peace” Canon Mbabazi Batuma said.

Background

Mr Bahati says that Omugurusi Karwemera was born in 1925 in Karubanda village Buhara sub county, Kabale District and went to Muyebe, Kinyasano and Kigezi High School for primary and secondary education respectively, after which he joined Nyakasura Teacher Training College where he attained a certificate in primary school teaching. He later joined Mukono Teacher Institute where he attained a diploma in the same field.

He served as a teacher in several native Anglican Church schools, an inspector of schools for Kabale District before he was appointed as the head teacher for Hornby high school from 1964-1965 and in 1966 he was appointed to head the Save the Children fund by the diocese of Kigezi administration.

In 1970 to 1972 he was appointed to head the national trading corporation in Kigezi by the central government.

“Since he was heading several committees of churches and educational institutions before he retired to concentrate on authoring books in Runyankore-Rukiga local language,” he said.

