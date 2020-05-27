One dead, 2 police officers injured in Entebbe road accident

By URN

One person was killed and two police officers critically injured in a Tuesday evening accident at Nakigalala along the Entebbe express highway while trying to beat curfew.

The trio was traveling in a saloon vehicle, which hit a road barricade and overturned injuring the three occupants seriously.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire identified one of the injured vitcims as Superintendent of Police, Jane Nakityo from the Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja.

He says one of the occupants, who has only been identified as Harriet was pronounced dead at Kisubi Hospital where a Red Cross team and police had rushed the victims for treatment.

“The victims have been taken to Kisubi hospital, the wreckage is to be towed away to the police station and the body of the deceased person has been taken to the Mulago city mortuary for postmortem. Investigations are ongoing and you will be briefed accordingly,” Mr Oweyesigyire said.

The accident came barely 24 hours after private vehicles were allowed back on the road following the easing of the lockdown that had seen private vehicles suspended on the road for about two months, as a way of mitigating the spread of Covid-19. Only those carrying out essential services had been allowed to move.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga asked all motorists to observe the curfew, which runs from 7pm to 6:30am to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.