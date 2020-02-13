One killed, over 50 injured in motor accident

By DAN WANDERA

LUWEERO- More than 50 market vendors are hospitalised in various health facilities following a motor accident that claimed one person on Wobulenzi- Bamunanika Road in Luweero District.

The accident occurred at Kaliro-Katono Village on Wednesday, when a truck carrying more than 60 market vendors overturned.

Mr Gideon Byomuhangi, the officer in charge of Wobulenzi Police Station on Thursday identified the deceased as Kato Bukenya, a resident of Wobulenzi Town.

He said that the injured vendors were taken to Njovu Medical Centre, Orient Medical Centre, Bombo Military Hospital and Luweero Hospital.

He said that the market vendors were travelling from Wobulenzi Town to Wabitungulo Market in Bamunanika.

Mr Sebastian Ssebagala, the leader of the laity at Katikamu Catholic Parish, who was part of the rescue team, said that they were overwhelmed by the number of injured persons since the nearby health units could not handle the cases.

