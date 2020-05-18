Only 2,500 stranded Ugandan citizens want to return- Museveni

By JOB BWIRE

President Museveni on Monday warned of “serious trouble” if all the two million Ugandan citizens trapped outside the country because of the virus induced lockdown returned home.

According to Mr Museveni, only 2,500 Ugandans have expressed interest to return home.

However, even with this figure, the president said government is not ready to manage them after their return.

“Ugandans caught by the pandemic abroad. If all our people came back in panic, how will we manage them? You have seen how much trouble lorry drivers are giving us. I cannot accept cargo planes being used to transport passengers. Are you sure of the health status of the two million Ugandans in the diaspora that live in highly infected countries? We need to study these issues very carefully. I was told only 2,500 people want to come back. That should be checked and confirmed. I don't want favouritism to come into the equation. No one is more important than the other. We should have a transparent policy on how to rescue those people who are stranded abroad,” Mr Museveni said.

He made the remarks during his televised address I which he said government had started moving towards easing the virus induced lockdown.

According to the president, easing lockdown will be tied to the use of facemasks in public.

“Therefore, we are going to move to opening up but this is tied to the masks which will be ready in two weeks. We believe that with the masks you do not infect others and you also do not get infected,” Mr Museveni added.

The president said government will distribute free facemasks to all Ugandans aged six and above.

“The government will provide standard masks to all Ugandans aged 6 years and above, these will be distributed through the District Local Council system. Each person will be allocated one mask which must be worn all the time when in public. However, because of logistics, masks will not be sufficiently distributed until June 2. We do not want the issue of partial supply,” he said.

According to him, public transport will be opened in June when all Ugandans have facemasks.

Hotels, restaurants can open as long as clients can observe social distance.

People with private cars can move as long as the car carries only three or less people.

Airport and borders will remain closed.

“With education, we can open for candidate classes; Primary seven, senior four and senior six, undergrad finalists, tertiary and post graduate finalists. There will be no first term exams. Prepare for end of year final exams. This will need two weeks for Ministry of Education to plan how the learners can go to school,” he added.