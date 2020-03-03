Opposition to meet Rugunda over police brutality

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Forum for Democratic Change party will lead political parties under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) to meet Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda over brutality by police ahead of the 2021 General Election.

Addressing journalists yesterday at FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said last week Rita Nabukenya and Daniel Kyeyune, both People Power pressure group supporters, were killed under unclear circumstances.

Mr Ssemujju said earlier, the Local Defence Unit (LDU) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) beat up FDC members and supporters in Bugiri, Jinja and other parts of the country as FDC went for party mobilisation.

“The FDC founding president and the ‘people’s government’ president, Dr Kizza Besigye, was twice violently arrested as he went to attend FDC events in Jinja. In fact on the second day, police raided the hotel where he stayed overnight and towed him away,” Mr Ssemujju said.

It is against this background that FDC under the leadership of Patrick Amuriat will lead a team of other Opposition political parties to meet Mr Rugunda tomorrow. Mr Ssemujju said they are doing so because FDC heads the IPOD leadership.

Mr Ssemujju said if the government does not respond to the Opposition outcry, they will shun all further meetings with government under IPOD.

“Mr Rugunda on behalf of government should tell us if his government has now outlawed political competition. He should tell us if the multiparty system has now officially been overthrown,” he said.

The FDC took over leadership of IPOD from Democratic Party last year and are slated to organise the IPOD summit where President Museveni and other presidents of different political parties will discuss political issues in the country.

Mr Ssemujju said they postponed the IPOD summit until government acts on their demands. He said government must end all violence against the Opposition since the elections of special interest groups are around the corner.

Our efforts to reach the prime minister’s spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, were futile as he was reportedly attending a Cabinet meeting by press time.