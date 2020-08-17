By Monitor Reporter

Delegates of the ruling National Resistance Movement in Sebei Sub-region have declared unanimous support for the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, who is vying to become the party’s vice chairperson in the northern region.

The delegates say Mr Oulanyah is an ideal candidate for the party's future and continuity.

Kapchorwa District chairman Mr Chepkurui Songhor, said that the party’s future requires charismatic leaders like Mr Oulanyah, who “will assist President Museveni in safeguarding the party's future”.

“Now is the right time for Oulanyah to be in CEC [Central Executive Committee]; the party needs to harness the energy, loyalty and commitment of cadres like you who will add value in CEC,” Mr Songhor who doubles as the party chairman said at the weekend during a meeting that was attended by the deputy speaker.

Maj Leonard Chemonges, a former State House aide who is the NRM party Chairperson Kapchorwa Municipality, said Mr Oulanyah is not a businessman and will selflessly serve the interests of the party.

“If you have leaders who do not love you, you get nothing and that is why I ask you to send Oulanyah to CEC; others just want the position [of NRM Vice Chairperson Northern Region] to cut business deals and forget about the party,” Maj Chemonges said.

Mr Oulanyah said that his agenda will be to strengthen grassroots structures of the party.

He asked party members to avoid supporting people he described as backstabbers, who he said occupy important positions in the party, but frustrate President Museveni and always criticise party positions.

“Those people who attack the party, attack the President. They rather go to the Opposition so that we know we are in combat [against them,” he said.

In Sironko District, the NRM District Chairperson, Mr Sulaiman Mafabi Lumolo assured Mr Olulanyah of the district delegates’ support.

Mr Oulanyah’s proceeds to Karamoja region to woo delegates ahead of the Thursday elections.