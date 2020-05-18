Our manifesto plan now at 77% - NRM

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Government has said it has so far implemented 77.9 per cent of its manifesto in the last four years and that the remaining threshold will be completed before the next General Election.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, during the launch of the manifesto week at the Office of the President last Friday, said government is on course to achieve its targets.

Dr Rugunda said President Museveni, following re-election in 2016, issued 23 directives at the first Cabinet meeting, highlighting the priority areas.

He said the proposals include the amendment of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) Act, free connection to the national grid, improved planning, budgeting, monitoring and reporting; and continuous implementation of affirmative action programmes to promote inclusive growth and development.

“As you are aware, maintaining peace and security has remained the core ingredient upon which the various social economic activities are hinged. At the regional level, we continue to work with neighbours, the UN, African Union, IGAD and other partners to support efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and security,” Rugunda said.

He said so far, the government has commissioned Isimba Dam, which has added 183 MW of electricity to the grid. He also said they have revived the Uganda Airlines, which will open Uganda to many opportunities, including tourism.

Dr Rugunda also said the completion and commissioning of the Mulago Specialised Women’s Hospital shows that NRM has continued its commitment to improving health of Ugandans. He also said rehabilitation of Mulago National Referral Hospital is at 95 per cent.

Advertisement

“On industrialisation, you may all be aware that the President has been launching and opening several factories that produce goods ranging from food products to agricultural inputs and other essentials. Besides producing goods and services, these industries employ many Ugandans, utilise local raw materials and pay taxes into our national treasury,” he said.

Dr Rugunda also mentioned other achievements as completion of the one-stop border points to facilitate cross border trade, completion of Entebbe-Kampala Expressway and the Nile Bridge.

He said Karuma Dam will be completed by end of the year and that this will add an extra 600 MW on the national grid bringing generation capacity to around 1,839 MW.

Others are expansion and modernisation of Entebbe International Airport, construction of 129 schools in sub- counties, increased coffee production from 4.8 million bags last year to 5.63 million (60 kg).

Dr Rugunda also said while implementing the manifesto, there have been some challenges such as delays in acquisition of land for flagship projects across sectors. He said compensation remains expensive and sometimes delays project executions.

“In addition, there is corruption. This undermines the different efforts invested to achieve our targets. However, government has strengthened anti-corruption efforts, including establishing the State House unit led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema,” he said.

Ms Esther Mbayo, the minister for Presidency, under which the Manifesto Implementation Unit operates, said the manifesto week offers Ugandans a chance to take stock of the achievements made in the year and analyse the government performance.

“As the minister responsible for the assessment of implementation of the manifesto, we are happy with what different MDAs have done during the implementation process. I want to inform you that we are now at 77.9 per cent in as far as the manifesto implementation [is concerned]” she said.