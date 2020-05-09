Over 100,000 affected as floods ravage Kasese

By MORIS MUMBERE & JOEL KAGUTA

More than 100,000 people have been affected by floods that hit Kasese District on Thursday destroying gardens, bridges, schools, houses and other properties.

Mr Asuman Baluku, a resident of Kisagazi Village, Nyamwamba Division, said his family is homeless.

The father of eight revealed that he received a phone call from his sister at around 2am on Thursday night asking him to move his children from the house after reports emerged that River Nyamwamba had flooded.

“I got stuck after dropping my children at the neighbours because the floods had already cut me off and swept off all my properties. I am now stranded with nothing to eat,” he said.

Mr Hamanda Kikundi, also a resident, said the floods swept away his garden of vegetables.

“I received a massage about floods but insisted that I must witness it. Several houses along River Nyamwamba banks have been swept away,” he said.

According to residents, the floods are due to the overflowing of major rivers from the Mt Rwenzori.

These include rivers Nyamughasana, Mubuku, Lhubiriha and Nyamwamba.

At Kilembe Hospital, the facility has been temporary closed as government moves in to relocate flood victims.

“We lost everything at the hospital. We found it wise to close and relocate our patients to neighbouring hospitals where they can get immediate treatment,” Dr Edward Wafula, the Kilembe Hospital Medical Superintendent, said.

Dr Wafula said all the 80 patients who were in critical condition have been transferred to Kagando Hospital and Kasese Health Centre III.

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Mr Musa Ecweru, who was in Kasese on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation, said government will rehabilitate the hospital. Kilembe has always been a hot spot every time floods hit Kasese.