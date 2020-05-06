By PATRICK EBONG, ISAAC OTWII & CHARITY AKULLO

Oyam District Police Commander (DPC) and the officer in charge of Ngai Police Station have been arrested on charges of neglect of duty and disobeying lawful order following a land conflict that resulted into the death of four family members in Ngai Sub-county.

Victor Sassi Kule (DPC) and Joseph Odongo (O/C) were arrested on Tuesday evening on orders of the North Kyoga Regional Police Commander, Mr Peter Nkulega.

Sources say they were summoned at the regional headquarters in Lira to explain why they delayed to deploy at the scene of clashes on Monday.

The clashes

On Monday afternoon, a boy aged about 13 was allegedly attacked and hacked by four members of a different family after he was seen crossing the compound of Akucawitim Primary School in Ngai sub-county with a hoe. The teenager was reportedly going to dig in the garden of the school head teacher.

The attack, however, provoked residents to descend on the assailants with machetes, hoes and spears leading to the death of four members of the same family.

Police identified the deceased as Richard Amuja, Denis Okeng, Isaac Ojok and Tonny Olet.