PM Rugunda in self-isolation as Uganda's Covid-19 cases rise to 557
Friday June 5 2020
Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has isolated himself after some of his contacts tested positive for Covid-19.
“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday, just minutes after the Ministry of Health said 35 more people had tested positive for the virus, pushing the country’s taly of confirmed cases to 557.