Pallisa DPC’s car kills primary teacher

By JULIUS OKANYA & MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Shock gripped the communities of Budaka and Butebo on Tuesday after a primary school teacher was knocked dead by a speeding vehicle belonging to the Pallisa District Police commander (DPC), Ms Diana Nyamisango, along Pallisa-Kumi road.

The now deceased teacher identified as Sam Gasibo, 42, a resident of Kaitisya village, Kakoro sub-county in Butebo district, was reportedly knocked by the DPC’s car Reg No UAS 143C, which was at that time being driven by a mechanic at Kalaki trading centre, a few kilometers from Pallisa town.

The teacher was returning from Pallisa to Butebo while riding his motorcycle Reg No UEX 919P before he was knocked dead.

The deceased who was a teacher at Kerekerene Primary School in Budaka district, is now survived by a wife and five children.

The DPC’s vehicle had reportedly been taken for mechanical repairs but unfortunately as the mechanic only identified as Amisi Kairanya, was doing a road test, he lost control of the vehicle and knocked the teacher, killing him instantly.

Mr John Omoding, an eyewitness told said the vehicle was being driven by a person putting on mechanic dress. He says he saw the vehicle lose control and crossed to the other side of the road knocking the teacher.

Mr Paul Higenyi, the Budaka district education officer, said, “He was a highly respected and beloved member of our staff who will be greatly missed by all his colleagues and pupils. Our sought and sincere sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

However, the DPC declined to comment on the matter referring the reporter to regional police spokesperson.

When contacted, SSP Cyrus Omalla, the North Bukedi regional police commander, said the mechanic who reportedly caused the accident is being detained as investigations into the matter are ongoing.