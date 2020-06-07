Panic as cyclist drops sick man at Fort Portal bus terminal

By FELIX BASIIME

There was panic at Link Bus terminal in Fort Portal town in western Uganda Sunday after a boda-boda cyclist dropped a sick passenger stealthily from Ntoroko, one of the 40 border districts still under total virus-lockdown.

“This morning at around 10.30am, the manager Link Bus Fort Portal called and made an alert; of a boda-boda cyclist who dropped a sick passenger at the bus terminal. On checking, the passenger’s temperature measured unusually high and he coincidentally appeared frail,” the UPDF Mountain Division spokesperson, Capt Adrin Mawanda said, adding, “Upon interrogation, the passenger revealed that the rider transported him all the way from Karugutu in Ntoroko. I immediately linked them to the Case Management Officer who dispatched a medical team that evacuated the case/ "patient.”



Mr Mawanda said that security team is tracing for the cyclist so that he can also be isolated and samples taken for covid-19 testing.

Asked whether there are no road blocks along Karugutu-Fort Portal, the main road from Ntoroko, Capt Mawanda said, “We have two road blocks manned by both police and UPDF but these boda-boda guys don't use the main road.”

Ms Sylvia Kugonza, a journalist in Fort Portal said people are still travelling from Ntoroko to Fort Portal town using private cars.

A Google map showing the journey between Ntoroko and Fort Portal town

“Where I stay, I have seen people who recently travelled from Ntoroko,” she said.

On Wednesday, security agencies in Kabarole District together with the Covid-19 taskforce foiled a plan allegedly hatched by some taxi drivers to start ferrying passengers from border districts to Fort Portal.

President Museveni on June 1 extended restrictions on public transport to and from 40 border districts for another 21 days starting June 4 to contain the spread of Covid-19. The directive affects districts like Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, Kagadi and Hoima that connect by road to Fort Portal, the main city in the Western region.

On Thursday, restrictions on public transport in 90 districts was relaxed with a condition of following Standard Operating Procedures and carrying half capacity of the passengers in taxis and buses. Some motorists operators on different routes to and from Fort Portal town had allegedly plotted to transport passengers from some border districts using private cars and secret routes.

However, this plan by the drivers hit a snag after the security team in Fort Portal held a meeting with some taxi operators and asked them to desist from such a move or face arrest.