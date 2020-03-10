By URN

A herd of stray elephants has invaded Kitgum District causing fear among residents.

The elephants strayed from Kidepo Valley National Park and invaded Namokora and Orom sub-counties on Monday, according to reports from local leaders.

Mr Mark Ocheng, the local council chairperson of Orabul village in Namokora Sub-county said on Tuesday, that nine elephants were sighted in their area on Monday morning.

Mr Ocheng said that the elephants didn’t damage crops because farmers had harvested them.

He, however, said that the elephants destroyed a grass-thatched hut in the neighbouring Masaka village but the occupants were not injured.

Mr Ocheng asked officials of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to drive the elephants out of the area because they are a threat to residents.

He said such invasions have been common since 2015.

Mr Quinto Ojwee, the local council chairperson of Mission Cell said that several trees were destroyed by the elephants on Monday.

He said the animals left the area in the evening and headed to Tikao Village in the neighbouring Orom sub-county.

Mr Ojwee said that elephants mainly eat Sim Sim and sorghum.

Mr Richard Muhabwe, the acting chief warden at Kidepo Valley National Park said a team of wildlife rangers have been dispatched to drive the elephants from the area.

“These elephants normally follow paths they have ever used. These areas were once elephant corridors before people turned them into settlements. The elephants will be following the same path,” he said.

Human-wildlife conflicts resulting from wild animals straying from Kidepo Valley National Park into communities in Agago and Kitgum districts have been common.

Last month, a stray hyena killed nine calves in Katum East village in Padibe East Sub-county, Lamwo District. The hyena was later shot dead by UPDF soldiers.