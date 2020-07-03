Parents abandon 9-year-old daughter over swollen cheek

By BILL OKETCH

A couple in Lira Municipality, Lira District is said to have abandoned their 9-year-old daughter over her swollen right cheek.

Priscilla Akongo was abandoned in 2015 before she started schooling.

The condition which baffled her parents; Ms Rebecca Awor and Peter Ayo, is said to have started around 2013 when Akongo had just turned two.

Around the same period, Akongo was taken to Orum Health Centre IV in Otuke District where the swollen part was cut in an attempt to solve the problem.

Unfortunately, that operation appeared unsuccessful as the swelling returned and this time bigger.

The girl who is quite enthusiastic and likes being in school, was born on April 30, 2011.

Akongo, a primary three pupil at Burlobo Primary School in Adekowok Sub-county, now spends her life with her grandmother, Lucy Okello, at Ayago Village, Railways Division in Lira Municipality.

The girl says her mother, who hails from Tororo District, fled with her follower when she was four years old. Akongo’s father is said to be a driver but she does not know exactly where he lives.

Priscilla Akongo with her head teacher, Ms Sekondina Akidi at Burlobo Primary School in Adekowok Sub-county in Lira District in February 2020. PHOTOS BY BILL OKETCH

“My parents were living at Ayago in Railways Division by then but when the swelling started, my mother took me to grandma who was living nearby and then she disappeared to date,” Akongo recounts.

Mr Patrick Olwit Ogwang, the Lira District Inspector of Schools, first met the girl in 2019. This was when Mr Olwit visited the girl’s class and spotted her during his routine school inspection duty for third term.

“I even made a home visit to where she lives at the beginning of term one in 2020 and had an interface with her grandparents. I included her situation in my term three inspection report [2019] to other stakeholders but I feel she needs immediate help,” Mr Olwit said.

“I am therefore, making a passionate appeal to well-wishers to come to her aid as the grandparents are aging and poverty stricken.”

Ms Sekondina Akidi, the head teacher of Burlobo Primary School, says the girl loves her studies and does not miss school.

“I normally pick her up at her free time and we chat while I encourage her to continue with studies,” the head teacher said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com