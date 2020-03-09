Mayors back Parliament on A-Level papers

By DAN WANDERA

Urban mayors have backed a proposal for persons vying for elective positions to have at least an Advanced Level (A-Level) certificate.

Last week, Parliament passed the Local Governments Amendment Bill 2019, which requires mayors of cities, municipalities, divisions, and town council chairpersons to have an A-Level certificate or its equivalent.

In the past, only district chairpersons were required to have a minimum education qualification of the same.

Under their umbrella body, the Urban Authorities Association of Uganda (UAAU), the authorities say the legislation should have come much earlier since they deal and work with technical staff, who are more academically qualified .

“We are working with technical staff who are all educated and our deliberations at our respective council sessions, meetings are done in English,” Mr Magid Batambuze, the Jinja Municipality mayor and UAAU chairperson, said .

Mr Batambuze was speaking in a resolution made by more than 250 association members at UAAU special Annual General meeting in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District at the weekend.

The same resolution was presented to the Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, who was the chief guest.

The mayors asked government to urgently enhance salaries for leaders at urban councils and also provide them with garbage trucks.

“With the new urbanisation trend, we need to actualise physical development plans for better planning, but this can only be possible if we get special grants. The implementation of the physical plans is increasingly becoming hard because they have no compensation funds. When towns are expanding, the affected residents need to be compensated,” Mr Batambuze added.

Mr Magyezi said starting this Financial Year 2020/2021, government will earmark some money to boost the running of activities of UAAU.

“I have also noted the concern about the alleged recentralisation of some of the programmes that you claim could stifle service delivery system.

“We are getting information that many local governments find problems in passing the supplementary budgets including the new arrangements where they need to go to the Ministry of Finance to run the different programmes.

“This is within the Public Finance Management Act. You need to raise all these concerns so that they are discussed with a possibility of revising the Act,” Mr Magyezi said.