Parliament approves Shs342t development plan

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament yesterday passed the third National Development Plan (NDP III), the country’s planning tool for the next five years.

Premised on the theme; “Industrialisation for inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation,” the plan sets out programmes and targets which are a basis for the formulation of the national budget in order to strengthen the link between planning, budgeting and budget implementation as well as between NDP targeted results and national budget expenditure.

It is one of the vehicles for Uganda’s Vision 2040, and the leap to the proposed middle income status.

The plan, which was tabled by Planning minister David Bahati, is projected to cost about Shs343 trillion of which Shs214 trillion is public while Shs129 trillion is the private sector contribution, representing 62.4 per cent and 38.6 per cent, respectively.

Key highlights according to Mr Bahati include increased household incomes and improved quality of life.

The Budget Committee of Parliament, however, recommended that “Government should address quality and appropriateness of the education system to be able to deliver job makers and not job seekers.”

“The skilling programme,” the committee noted, “needs more strengthening to produce the human resources needed for industrialisation. This will rhyme with the theme of this NDP III, sustainable industrialisation for inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation.”

The future

Over the next five years, government envisages a sharp decline in poverty levels from 21.4 per cent of the population today to at least 14.2 per cent. Government also intends to cut income inequality from 0.41 to 0.38; increase the contribution of the industry to GDP to at least 25 per cent from 18.6 per cent today.

Advertisement

The Plan also forecasts a reduction in unemployment rates from 13.3 per cent to 6.6 per cent while at the same time registering a spontaneous growth of the agricultural sector from 3.8 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

The planning tool was, however, passed with no form of scrutiny.

Gaps addressed

The deputy Speaker, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, said this was because of limited time.

“The key debate would be on the Budget Framework Paper because it is implementing the annual pact. Let us adopt this and we have the debate on the frame work paper,” Mr Oulanyah said.

“As I said before, we don’t have time; we have until tomorrow ( today) to see if we can finish all these things by February 1,” he said.

The MPs complied with the deputy Speaker’s directive and the Plan was adopted without debate.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition, Ms Betty Aol Ochan (FDC, Gulu MP), said key pointers to the Budget, such as commercialised agriculture must be implemented so as to ensure improved household income and better standards of living for the population.

Development plan

Law. The Public Finance Management Act, 2015, which regulates the budget process and the use of public funds, dictates that the Budget Framework which is a forecast tool for the annual Budget be adopted by Parliament not later than the first day of every year.

The budget. The 2020/2021 Budget is unique in a sense that it is the first of the five year (multi-year) budgeting processing, implying that it had to be preceded by the passing of the NDP III as a springboard for the 2020/2021 -2024/2025 budget.