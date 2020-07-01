By MISAIRI T. KAHUNGU

The creation of 15 new counties will wait a little longer after Parliament failed to take a decision on a motion moved by Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi.

Instead of seconding the motion, several MPs took to the floor to question the rationale of creating some selected counties and leave others that have been requested for over the years, even with evidence of the districts resolutions.

“This House is not closing tomorrow. We are here. I have seen the 2015 report and there are a lot of resolutions made (in request for constituencies). This matter is deferred for and I give the minister three weeks to come back here (with a harmonised position),” ruled Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Cabinet last week approved the creation of new counties of Kiboga West, Buhweju West, Lamwo East, Bugangaizi South, Chekwi East, Mulanda, and Buwekula South.

Others are Kwania North, Buyanja East, Kagoma North, Ngariam, Agago West, Bukanga North, Bukimbiri and Nakaseke South.

While tabling the motion, Mr Magyezi said as there are other areas that had requested for counties, his ministry made verification depending on the urgent need. He named 31 other constituencies that are being requested for, including Igara Central to be carved out of his Igara West and Igara East that is represented by Mr Michael Mawanda.

Advertisement

“There were many requests to the ministry to create new constituencies and our team is still verifying. Let us approve these ones and then very soon, I will be able to bring others here,” Mr Magyezi said.

Except for Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, who rose to persuade her colleagues to receive what has been tabled, most of the MPs who took to the floor demanded that a comprehensive motion carrying all the counties that have been requested be made at once to avoid what they called segregation.

Ngora District Woman MP Jackline Amongin wondered why government has decided to give new constituencies to some areas and leave others despite their formal requests.

Meanwhile, Tororo County MP Annet Nyakecho and her Tororo North counterpart Fredrick Angura demanded that the minister tables the motion for the alteration of Tororo District to create another district that would take the area covered by West Budama County.

Mr Magyezi has twice failed to show up in the House to present a statement on the consultations he promised to carry out over the demands on his table to have new districts created. The areas demanding new districts by resolution of their councils include Tororo, Namayingo, Bundibugyo and Kasese.

MPs numbers

The number of MPs in the 11th Parliament is expected to soar by 26 considering the creation of 15 new cities that are being operationalised in a phased manner until July 1, 2023, and the 11 new districts that have not yet elected their Woman MPs.

If the 46 new counties (the 15 tabled and 31 pending) are approved, the new seats could further increase to 72 hence raising the number of MPs from 445 to 517, excluding ex-officios.