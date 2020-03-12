Charles Kafeero Mutasa and Darfala Ssenjako were on February 25, 2020 released on cash bail of Shs1 million each and ordered to deposit their original national identity cards before Court

By RUTH ANDERAH

The two youths who allegedly disrupted Parliamentary proceedings last month have been further remanded to Luzira prison until March 26, 2020 after they failed to fulfil their bail conditions.

Charles Kafeero Mutasa and Darfala Ssenjako were on February 25, 2020 released on cash bail of Shs1 million each and ordered to deposit their original national identity cards before Court.

This was after they were charged with four counts which included; criminal trespass, malicious damage to property and interrupting parliamentary proceedings.

They managed to pay the bail money but failed to produce their national identity cards on claims that the cards got lost during their arrest.

However, detective sergeant Alex Jurua attached to Parliament told City Hall Court’s grade one magistrate, Ms Fatuma Nabirye, that they (police) are in possession of only photocopies of the suspects’ ID cards recovered during their arrest.

It is against this background that the magistrate advised their advocate, Mr Eron Kiiza to file an application seeking a review of bail terms before a chief magistrate’s court at Buganda road, adding that she could not review their bail terms.

Ms Nabirye further directed prison authorities to take the suspects for medical treatment after they claimed that they had internal head injuries and that they were coughing blood, which injuries were allegedly sustained during their ‘brutal arrest’.

The magistrate ordered the state prosecutor, Ms Viola Tusingwire to present her witnesses on March 26, 2020 since investigations into the case are complete.

Prosecution states that Kafeero and Ssenjako without any lawful excuse jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the plenary chamber thus paralyzing Parliamentary proceedings.

The two men who are also alleged to have maliciously damaged a wall clock at Parliament were heard chanting anti-corruption messages as they were being led out by the Parliament security team.