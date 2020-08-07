Parliament queries Museveni’s Shs20b donation to teachers

By Moses Kyeyune

Members of Parliament have raised concern over a likely crisis arising out of a Shs20b donation President Museveni promised to the Teachers’ Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos).

The MPs observed that not all teachers in private schools belong to Saccos and the absence of a clear criteria on how one benefits from the donation is likely to cause a feud.

The matter was raised by Mr John Muyanja Senyonga (NRM, Mukono South) during the House sitting yesterday. He said since the closure of schools on March 20, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many teachers have been languishing in poverty.

He said the Shs20b promised by the President has already sparked confusion since many do not know how they will access the money.

“Since March, these teachers haven’t been given any coin. Now they are stuck, they don’t know where to begin from or end,” Mr Senyonga said.

He added: “The money we are talking about shouldn’t be in form of a loan. It was promised by the President, it should go directly to beneficiaries. The minister should come out clearly on how the money will be distributed.”

Who is to benefit

The MPs also demanded to know from the Executive whether teachers who are not members of the Uganda National Teachers Union, would benefit, and if not, what their fate is.

No line minister was in the House.

Mr Senyonga’s concerns were amplified by Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye (FDC), who said many teachers are already suffering depression that has pushed some of them into committing suicide.

“We saw a teacher who set himself on fire because of the situation private teachers are living in,” Mr Mwijukye said.

“Some are saying they don’t belong to Saccos and microfinance institutions, what can they do? The teachers are so desperate that they have started committing suicide. We can’t sit as if the situation is normal, something must be done immediately,” he added.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the country needs answers, since everyone is concerned amid silence of the Cabinet. “The plight of teachers is very stressful. I have lost count of the number of petitions that have come to my office from private teachers. We need to have better particulars of the money and who is entitled,” Ms Kadaga said.