Parliament rejects new taxes on rent, land sales

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament- Parliament yesterday voted against the proposed taxes on rent and land transactions.

The move by government to charge each commercial building separately also suffered a stillbirth after lawmakers rejected the raft of tax measures.

The MPs asked Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to consider the pain taxpayers are going through and the crippled businesses.

In the draft tax Bills, government had proposed to compel investors to declare Value Added Tax (VAT) separately for each of the buildings. The same provision would also apply when it comes to declaring income tax, where landlords will have to account for each rentable unit.

VAT is 18 per cent of the gross turn over.

Under income tax, government had also proposed a rise to 30 per cent from 20 per cent of annual income. The proposed 0.5 per cent withholding tax on land transactions was also rejected in public interest and asked government to maintain the 2019/2020 tax measures.

The MPs argued that the proposed tax measures “were a burden to investors and a risk that increases the cost of administration for companies as well as rent charges in the country.”

Parliament was debating Finance Committee reports on Value Added Tax (amendment) Bill 2020, Income Tax (amendment) Bill 2020 and the Excise Duty (amendment) Tax 2020.

The proposals, MPs said: “...will impact the real estate sector by increasing the cost of each project threatening the viability of many developers currently undertaking debt-funded projects.”

The House also rejected the idea for government to slap a 0.5 per cent tax charge on land transactions.

Mr Henry Musasizi, the Committee chair, said if adopted, the tax measure is likely to lead to an increase in land prices as many sellers might not want to incur the tax cost.

The House also said many Ugandans do not have Tax Identification Numbers, which makes it difficult to enforce.

Parliament also rejected the 0.5 percent levy on tax liabilities, the 6 per cent withholding tax on agricultural supplies, among others.

Those exempted from taxes are developers in industrial parks and free zones, agricultural equipment and Islamic Development Bank.

Rejected taxes

· 18% VAT on separate commercial buildings

· 0.5 per cent withholding tax on land transactions

· 0.5% on tax liability

· 10% increment on Rental Tax

· All new excise duty on petroleum products (petrol, diesel, kerosene)

· All new excise duty on soft drinks, beers and cigarettes

· 6% withholding tax on agricultural supplies