Petitioners against cities should go to court – Kadaga

By GEORGE MURON

Soroti. The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, in conjunction with the ministers for Local Government and Soroti District leaders on Monday held a function to launch Soroti City despite public critics and petitions forwarded to her office.

At the inauguration ceremony at Soroti District Council Hall, now city hall, Ms Kadaga condemned individuals who have been criticising the formation of cities.

“There has been talk all over the country that the government was passing out cities unnecessarily, this is wrong, the cities are good for development,” Ms Kadaga said. “There is no way Soroti should be left out when it has valuable facilities, especially the fruit factory, the mega market, airport and other,” she added.

The Speaker said when the proposal to bring forward the commencement date for the cities came up, an individual submitted a petition to the Ministry of Local Government, the Attorney General and to her office objecting resolution to elevate Soroti into a city but they ignored them.

“No, no, no! we could not pay attention to any petition because it was baseless. If they want anything else, let them go to court but for now, congratulations,” she said.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the minister of Local Government, said he was also disturbed when he saw the petition. “We cannot tolerate backwardness in Soroti because of a few individuals,” Mr Magyezi said.

However, he gave councillors an option to decide whether to have a city or not. “I am here because I received a petition, I came to know from the hosts whether this petition can stand or it is baseless. If it strongly stands, we shall go back to Parliament to amend our resolutions,” Mr Magyezisaid.

Ms Jenipher Namuyangu, the Minister of State for Local Government, said she was delighted to be in Soroti to witness the ceremony.

“For us to have the fruit factory, the mega market, USMID projects, the airport and many other developments, it is not a mini achievement. The best we can do is to maintain unity and work together to build our city,” she said.

Mr Bob Owiny, the deputy council speaker, said the city was passed basing on a council resolution. Soroti City will have three electoral areas, East, West and slot for women MPs.

Petition

The petition signed by one Mr Pascal Amuriat as a lead petitioner argued that the city was passed without proper consultations with stakeholders.