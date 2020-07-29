Plight of Owino traders in lockdown

By IRENE ABALO OTTO

Ms Salaama Sserunkuuma,48, a tailor in Owino market, packed her sewing machine after the announcement of the lockdown in March and went home.

She had anticipated that she would sit at home for one or two weeks but this was an illusion. She sat home and waited in vain as the lockdown was continuously extended.

The mother of four, who is the bread-winner of her family following her husband’s death in 2014, exhausted the little income she had made before the lockdown and was unable to feed her family.

“I could no longer afford food for my family. My elder son has not been working for four months. He instead asks me for money. My last born is in Primary Six. If they reopen schools, how will I send her back to school?” Ms Sserunkuuma asks.

In June, Uganda started a phased reopening of the economy, which had come to a standstill following a lockdown imposed by the government in March to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The President’s address last Tuesday to update the country on the status of the lockdown was an added relief to the people as more businesses such as arcades, salons and boda bodas were allowed to reopen and resume business.

On July 17, Ms Sserunkuuma left her home in Kyengera, a Kampala’s city suburb to return to Owino Market to resume her tailoring business following the partial reopening of public transport and some sections of the economy.

Hiked transport fares

She travels by taxi and due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public transport, which have pushed the fares up since their resumption on June 4, she would spend Shs13,000 to and from home.

She decided to walk part of the journey to her home to bring down the transport cost to about Shs6,000.

“I cannot even save a single coin from what I am making. I just want my family to have food. If the government is for us then they should open up our businesses and allow us operate the way others are,” Ms Sserunkuuma told Daily Monitor last week on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the President did not reopen Owino Market where Ms Sserukuuma operates her business.



Owino Market is a famous centre for secondhand clothes, but it has remained closed for fear that its overcrowding will breed a Covid-19 disaster.

However, Ms Sserunkuuma goes to work despite the ban.

She leaves her home at 8am and reaches the workplace at 10am to face the police patrols at the market who stop traders from accessing Owino.

As a result, Ms Sserumkuuma only earns about Shs10,00 a day in mending used clothes, down from Shs30, 000 she used to receive before the lockdown.

Mr Aloysious Mbaziira, the chairperson of secondhand clothes dealers in Owino, says hundreds of their members come to check on their goods in the stalls everyday, but they are often chased away by police.

“The people are coming slowly because we do not know when this lockdown will end. They are home without food to feed their families. So what can I do? I cannot stop them. Some come to spread their clothes on the ground to dry after being made wet by the rain ,” Mr Mbaziira explains.

Ms Madina Namuyomba, 40, a single mother of four, is also struggling to feed her children.

She rents two rooms in Nsambya, Kampala and has to meet medical bills and other domestic expenses.

“I will die if they stop this business for long. This business is like my husband and provider of everything for my children,” she says.

“Now I worry for the day Pride Microfinance will come for the Shs2 million loan that I borrowed before the lockdown. I needed only four to five weeks to repay the loan but now I am stuck without any money. What I get from the business is only for food. Schools are closed and the children are all at home. I have to feed them. These people (microfinance institution) can even collect utensils from your house to sell and recover their loans,” she said.

As the interview with Ms Namuyomba was going on, one trader shouts: “Police are coming.”

Immediately, there is a dash in all directions and a tailor in front of room ML35O is arrested. His offence this time was ‘not wearing a face mask’ and yet many of the traders and some security personnel (police inclusive) were not wearing masks.

Ms Winnie Namutebi, 30, from Nansana, struggles to get up on her feet as the chaos unfolds, clutching her one week old daughter to her chest.

She had come to buy secondhand clothes for her baby. Ms Namutebi says she cannot afford new clothes. Secondhand clothes in Owino can cost as low as Shs1,000.

The vendors always carry their goods in their hands ready to flee when they see the police to avoid seizure of their stock. They watch as one of their own is being arrested.

“Now he will have to part with Shs20,000 or Shs10,000 for his release,” said one trader as he puts back his bag of blouses on the floor to resume calling customers as they pass by.

Indeed, in less than 10 minutes, the arrested colleague reappears from a nearby police post.

He heads to his stall angry that the police had extorted Shs20, 000 from him for his release.

Desperate traders have resorted to selling their clothes in their car boots while others move to smaller markets and streets in the city outskirts in order to survive the lockdown.

Another worry for the traders is the Uganda National Bureau of Standards ban on importation of used fabrics in a bid to promote import substitution in the country.

Although there has been a temporary stay of execution of the ban, the traders are not sure whether it will remain or be lifted soon.

“We cannot afford those clothes made in Uganda. Even if we are to buy them, they will be too expensive for our customers. We have people who come with Shs10, 000 and want three or four clothes. One can buy a number of secondhand clothes with that money but not first class garments,” says Ms Namuyomba.

Ministry of trade

Ban on secondhand clothes

Ms Mamelia Kyambadde, the Trade minister, told journalists in Kampala last year that the ban on secondhand clothes would be implemented in a phased manner.

However, there is no clear plan for progressive phasing out of secondhand clothes on the market. Most secondhand clothes that come into Uganda are imported from the UK, USA, Austria, Japan, Korea, and China, among others.

According to Usaid, the secondhand clothes industry employs more than 355,000 people in East Africa, supporting the livelihoods of 1.4 million people.