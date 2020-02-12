Police Exodus Sacco manager arrested

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- Police Wednesday arrested the manager of the Police Exodus Sacco as investigations into the mismanagement of the association take shape.

A police source said the suspect is detained at Jinja Road Police Station on allegations of fraud.

The spokesman of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Assistant Superintendent of Police Charles Twine confirmed the arrest of the Sacco manager over allegations of fraud.

“He has been arrested,” Mr Twine said.

The chairman of the Police Exodus Sacco, Senior Commissioner of Police Wilson Omoding declined to comment on the issue.

In December last year, the Police Joint Chief of Staff, Brig Jack Bakasumba, ordered for an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the Sacco money mainly members’ savings.

“We are to investigate anyone who ‘ate’ any coin from the Sacco. We will hold them accountable,” Brig Bakasumba said.

The management of the Police Exodus Sacco has been under the spotlight since its inception in 2007. Police officers have been forced to save with the Sacco every month, with the lowest officers saving a minimum of Shs20, 000.

However, since the inception of the Sacco, members [serving police officers] have never got dividends despite its revenues increasing every year.

Parliament asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to present a report on the finances of the Exodus Sacco.

The minister is expected to present the report next month when Parliament resumes business.

Members of the Police Exodus Sacco have been complaining about their failure to access loans and withdraw savings.

The former Exodus Sacco chairman, Assistant Superintendent of Police Henry Kalulu, recently said they couldn’t trace the Sacco’s books of accounts for six years before he took over leadership.

Police management said the Sacco has been supplying food to the force but without being paid up to Shs2 billion.