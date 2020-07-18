Police, UPDF drive Bobi Wine out of Jinja amidst teargas

On July 11, Police, under the command of RPC Higira, waited for him outside the premises of another radio station, where he was being hosted, and escorted him out of Jinja.

By DENIS EDEMA

Police and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers on Saturday battled supporters of Kyandondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, as he was being led out of Jinja City.

The presidential aspirant had just been hosted on a radio station owned by Jinja West MP, Moses Grace Balyeku, located at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe Town Council.

Prior to Bobi Wine's arrival, security was beefed up at the station, with the Police and UPDF taking positions to counter any chaotic scenes that would ensue.

Police fire teargas at People Power supporters while escorting Bobi Wine out of Jinja City after he had been hosted on a radio talkshow in Bugembe Town Council on July 18, 2020



Police, however, did not interfere with the talkshow and Bobi Wine's supporters, not until the programme ended.

It was when Bobi Wine and his supporters refused to use the road they had been asked by police to use police to use, that teargas canisters were lobbed, under the command of the Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Dauda Hiriga.

Earlier, police recovered a small coffin and wooden cross allegedly from one of the cars belonging to People Power supporters.

Both items were recovered from a Toyota Ipsum which, according to one of the people in the entourage, was being used to bypass major roadblocks under the pretext of going for a burial.

The People Power National Secretary for Mobilisation and Coordination, Ms Faridah Nabatanzi, said she wasn't aware of the coffin and cross because she came late.

She, however, thanked the people of Busoga for the support they are showing Bobi Wine.

This is the second time within a week that Bobi Wine is being hounded out of Jinja City.

On July 11, Police, under the command of RPC Higira, waited for him outside the premises of another radio station, where he was being hosted, and escorted him out of Jinja.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said: "Everybody knows Mr Kyagulanyi is in Jinja for a radio talkshow; so police is there to secure his safety; we have not arrested anybody today.”

He further appealed to the public to routinely wash their hands, social distance and put on facemasks whenever they are in public places.

