Police, army deploy to counter crime

By TOM MALABA

The Joint Security Team has boosted day and night patrols and deployed more undercover officers from the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Crime Intelligence to check any acts of lawlessness in communities.

On Wednesday evening, President Museveni suspended public transport and ordered Ugandans to stay home or use private cars with a maximum of three occupants in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The presidential directive is meant to restrict the movement of people.

“We are now working as a joint security team to ensure there is security in the country. We are carrying out joint patrols of police, army, intelligence agencies and Local Defence Units (LDUs) to ensure all acts of lawlessness are dealt with,” Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson, said.

The intelligence teams from ISO, CMI and Crime Intelligence pick useful information from the public which they pass onto the officers on foot and motorised patrols.

Mr Onyango said police put in place both motorised and foot patrols to counter any groups out to rob or steal during the partial lockdown period. He urged the public to continue using the police counter numbers to report crimes.

“We have an active Joint Operation Command centre that is manned by senior officers whose work is to coordinate all the operations within KMP. Their main task is to secure members of the public. And to see that no looting takes place,’” Mr Onyango said.

The spokesperson for the LDUs, Maj Bilal Katamba, said besides the current 6,000 personnel deployed in Kampala, they had recalled another 6,000, who completed training recently to report for duty.

“We are using available intelligence to carry out our deployment. There are known blackspots that are given more attention,”he said.

He said the LDUs would continue arresting criminals and hand them over to police for further investigation and prosecution. He said the LDUs had a challenge handling thugs near Container Village and Luwum Street in the city centre last week but added that they would continue to deploy to ensure no recurrence of chaotic incidents.

Mr Onyango said police have deployed in markets to ensure safety of farmers, who bring food and the vendors. President Museveni ordered markets to close except those selling foodstuffs.