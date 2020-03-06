Police arrest 108 suspected thugs along Northern by-pass

By TOM MALABA

Following the murder of John Byron Owinyi, a Kampala businessman along the Northern by-pass last week, police have carried out an operation in which they arrested 108 suspected hardcore criminals.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said the operation was carried out after complaints from the public of thugs along the Northern bypass.

The operation covered areas of Kawempe, Wandegeya, Kalerwe, Kyebando, Kisaasi and Kira road.

According to Mr Onyango the suspects have been locked up in different police stations. (Kawempe 40, Wandegeya 48 and Kira road 49).

Police says the suspects were got with exhibits that included marijuana, suspected stolen phones, breaking implements and knives.

"We are going to have them screened and identify those to take to court," Mr Onyango said adding that the operation was continuing.

Murder of Owinyi

Mr Owinyi was lynched by a gang of phone thieves near the Bukoto-Kisaassi Bridge along the Northern by-pass on February 24.

Mr Apollo Jumbe Lakonyero, a brother to Mr Owinyi was badly injured in the incident that left him fighting for his life in Nakasero hospital.

The incident happened after a phone thief grabbed Mr Jumbe's phone in a traffic jam. The late Owinyi and his brother got out of the car, chased and caught him.

They brought him back to where they left the car with their father seated inside and while trying to drive away, a gang of about 15 phones thieves attacked them and hit the car.

They pulled out Mr Jumbe and beat him, prompting Mr Owinyi to come to his brother's defense.