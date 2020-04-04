Police arrest 30 “prayer warriors” for defying Museveni

By GEORGE MURON

SOROTI- Police in Soroti town have arrested more than 30 “prayer worriers” who are attached to Teso Intercessors, for allegedly defying President Museveni’s directive on a temporal ban against religious gatherings.

The suspension of public gatherings, including prayers in places of worship was aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

East Kyoga Police Spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, said Ms Mary Akwero, the head of the “prayer warriors” was among those who have been detained.

“We got them at their prayer centre known as Ebenezer Alter locked in a prayer session,” Mr Mudong said.

He said that they are interrogating the suspects to a certain circumstances under which they defied the president’s directive.

One of the intercessors Ms Jemima Agwang, 74, a resident of Opiyai B Vvillage, in Soroti District, said they were “interceding on behalf of the world” to God to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Advertisement

“I am aware of the current pandemic but we went to cry to the Lord, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob to seek for his intervention in the fight against this strain,” Ms Agwang said.

She said they have been convening on a daily for lunch hour prayers that start at 2:00 and end at 4:00 Pm.

On March 18, President Museveni, in his first address to the nation suspended religious, political and cultural gatherings.

He also ordered the closure of all education institutions for 32 days.

Uganda has currently confirmed 48 cases of coronavirus.