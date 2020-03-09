Police block VP Ssekandi’s rival from organising sports event

By URN

Police have blocked the launch of a sports tournament by Mr Richard Ssebamala, a political rival of Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, in Bukoto Central Constituency, Masaka District.

Mr Ssebamala, who intends to contest against Mr Ssekandi for the Bukoto Central Member of Parliament seat, had organised the Easter Tournament as one of his mobilisation strategies ahead of the 2021 polls.

The tournament was expected to kick off at Kamuzinda Sportsground in Kyannamukaaka Sub-county on Sunday afternoon.

However, a team of police officers who were led by Mr Johnstone Tumuhamye, the officer in charge of Kyannamukaaka Police Station, blocked the organisers from launching it.

The cops stormed the playground and ordered football players, fans and organisers to vacate immediately, because they hadn’t been granted permission to carry out such an activity by police.

Mr Tumuhamye said that the same playground had been booked to host a sport tournament sponsored by Mr Ssekandi.

Mr Baziri Muddu, an agent of Mr Ssebamala accused police of political bias, saying that they officially notified the cops about the tournament and no objection was raised until Sunday.

Ms Juliet Nabakooza, the captain of a female netball team said this was the second time such a tournament was being organised in the area and wondered why police officers were blocking it.

Mr Ssebamala said that despite the glaring political support being offered by police to Mr Ssekandi, they will not relent to mobile voters to vote him out.

Mr Ssekandi, 78, who has been VP since 2011, has served as the area MP since 1996.

Mr Ssebamala said that that they perused through Mr Ssekandi’s Sports Tournament fixtures and realised there were no matches that were scheduled to take place at Kamuzinda sports ground.

But Mr Mudashir Bbaale, the speaker Kyesiiga Sub-county, who is also Mr Ssekandi’s chief campaign mobiliser said organisers of Mr Ssebamala’s sports tournament are confrontational.

He said that group’s intention was to interrupt Mr Ssekandi's sports tournament which was launched earlier in the area.