Police block youth voters for not wearing facemasks

By Paul Adude

Dozens of youth in Kitala Ward Katabi Sub-county in Wakiso District who on Monday turned up to participate in the election of Village Youth Committees have been blocked from accessing the polling centre because they were not wearing facemasks.

Police say, wearing facemasks in such a public place is mandatory to control the spread of coronavirus.

Police from Mpala Police Station said that voters who have no facemasks would be allowed to participate in the voting exercise.

The race for Kitala Ward Village Youth Committee chairperson has attracted Mr Fred Luwagga (National Unity Platform), Mr Joseph Mujabi (Democratic Party) and Mr Sam Seruyange (National Resistance Movement).

The acting spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, Mr Paul Bukenya said that voters are expected to line up behind candidates, their portraits, symbols or agents.

He said on Monday that voting would not go beyond 4:00 pm, and all those who are participating are expected to comply with guidelines that were issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Advertisement