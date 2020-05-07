Police clear traders dealing in auto parts

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Traders in auto parts across the country have been cleared to operate freely following an engagement between the Trade ministry and police.

Ms Amelia Kyambadde, the Trade minister, on Tuesday said the brutal arrest of traders was a wrong interpretation by police on what President Museveni communicated in his address to the nation on Monday.

Ms Kyambadde said she would engage Mr Martin Okoth Ochola, the Inspector General of Police, to settle the misunderstanding.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala yesterday, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said following clarification by Ms Kyambadde, auto shops were free to operate.

“We had initially blocked them because President Museveni did not mention them during his addresses like he did for restaurants when he said only those offering take away should operate, but Ms Kyambadde said we should permit them,” Mr Enanga said.

He, however, said for the case of Kisekka market where traders operate in arcades and in large numbers, police had directed their chairpersons (LC1) to have a controlled setting to avoid congestion.

Mr Enanga said all traders should wear facial masks and practice social distancing.

He also said they must carry their national identity cards and work IDs and ensure that they carry numbers of their area LC1s where their businesses are located.

Mr Enaga added that police are to scale up security checks across the country to ensure that only those who are cleared are on the streets.

He also said they had so far arrested more than 3,600 people during the lockdown for flouting the directives, and released 1,686.

