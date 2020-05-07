Police enforce wearing of facemasks in public

By ANDREW BAGALA

Police have started enforcing mandatory wearing of face masks in public.

The Force yesterday mounted several road checks on highways and major roads to enforce the presidential directive against the spread of coronavirus.

At Wandegeya on Bombo Road and Centenary Park on Jinja Road, those who did not have masks were sent back home.

The deputy police spokesperson, Ms Polly Namaye, said:

“The President directed that all people in public must wear face masks in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. As we enforce the directives, we are sensitising the public to wear face masks.”

The coronavirus spreads if one touches soft parts such as mouth, eyes and nose. Covering the mouth and nose helps in preventing the spread of the disease. At least 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda.

Presidential directives

On Monday, President Museveni eased the lockdown, saying since there is no treatment or vaccine for the virus, the best way now is to prevent it from spreading by keeping high standards of hygiene and wearing face masks in public.

Food markets, garages, wholesale and spare parts shops have been allowed to open which has increased the number of people inpublic areas. However, majority of the people in Kampala yesterday did not have face masks.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said many people who did not have face masks told the enforcement team that they could not find them in drug shops.

“They complained to us that drugs shops and pharmacies had run out of masks. We didn’t arrest them for violating the presidential orders because they gave a range of reasons. We have been informed that several local companies have started making face masks and they are being distributed all over the country,” Mr Onyango said.

Mr Siraje Dhakaba, a shopkeeper in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb, who was stopped by police for not wearing a face mask at Kitgum House on Jinja Road, said he was not aware of the new guidelines.

“I was allowed to go to the city, but they warned me that if I return without it, they will arrest me. I will buy one in the city,” Mr Dhakaba said.

Scarcity of masks

Most of the local face masks were made by artisans and sold by garment shops, who are part of the groups that are still closed. The price of face masks have increased with each going for more than Shs2,000 from Shs500, a few months ago.