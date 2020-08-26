Police fire teargas to disperse Bobi Wine supporters

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Mbale- Police in Mbale City on Wednesday fired teargas to disperse supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) party outside Mbale High Court.

They were waiting for the head of the party who is also Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who was scheduled to attend the hearing of a case in which the organisation sued the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martin Ochola and other security officers who blocked his recent radio talk show on one of the radio stations in Mbale City.

Police used teargas to disperse the supporters for reportedly violating COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

The supporters converged outside court as early as 7am. Clad in red garments, the supporters spent most of time chanting various people power slogans.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said they used reasonable force to control the crowd.

“The crowd was violating the COVID-19 control SOPs. We talked to them to leave the court but in vain,” Mr Taitika said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the hearing of the case has been adjourned until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.