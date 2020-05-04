Police frees suspects in Masindi over COVID-19
Monday May 4 2020
Police in Masindi district have released suspects in custody on police bond after one of the officers tested positive of coronavirus.
The suspects made statements before they left and were given police bond requiring them to report to the station on various days as indicated on their bond forms.
The Albertine police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said, the law will take its course on the suspects who will default their bond obligations.
'This doesn’t mean we don’t work, we will have to follow the law on all those who will jump there bond days at police,” he said.
Mr Hakiza added that police operations will continue normally as the Ministry of health will be disinfecting the whole station.
“We shall continue arresting the criminals in our society so they should not use this chance when our officers are quarantined,” Hakiza added.
On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that a police officer attached to Masindi police station together with a Kenyan truck driver tested positive of the deadly virus.
A team comprising of the Director Operations, Director Medical Services and Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering of Uganda Police Force are meeting the district management teams in Masindi to plan on how to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the district.
Police management has resolved to quarantine all the 104 officers residing in Masindi barracks and their families.
According to Deputy Police spokesperson Polly Namaye, the Police Directorate of Logistics & Engineering will attend to the logistical needs of all the officers under mandatory quarantine until the health ministry clears them.
She, however, advised police officers to exercise precaution while going about their duties to avoid contracting the virus.