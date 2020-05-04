Police frees suspects in Masindi over COVID-19

By ISMAIL BATEGEKA

The suspects made statements before they left and were given police bond requiring them to report to the station on various days as indicated on their bond forms.

The Albertine police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said, the law will take its course on the suspects who will default their bond obligations.

'This doesn’t mean we don’t work, we will have to follow the law on all those who will jump there bond days at police,” he said.

Mr Hakiza added that police operations will continue normally as the Ministry of health will be disinfecting the whole station.

“We shall continue arresting the criminals in our society so they should not use this chance when our officers are quarantined,” Hakiza added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that a police officer attached to Masindi police station together with a Kenyan truck driver tested positive of the deadly virus.

A team comprising of the Director Operations, Director Medical Services and Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering of Uganda Police Force are meeting the district management teams in Masindi to plan on how to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the district.