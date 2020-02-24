Police hunt guards who tortured, robbed investors of Shs50m

By DAVID AWORI

Three private security guards in Busia District attached to Accurate Security Group are on the run after allegedly torturing and robbing their Asian bosses of over Shs50m.

The victims are employees of Busia Allied Sugar, an isolated factory 20 kilometres along the Busia-Tororo Road, which distills and packs spirits.

The guards, who had been hired to provide security services at the factory, are said to have turned against their bosses on Saturday night, leaving them with multiple defensive head and hand wounds.

Mr David Banuli, a worker at the factory, told Daily Monitor from Masafu Hospital where the Asians are admitted, that they had left in the evening, leaving the guards watching over the factory and their bosses.

He was, however, surprised to report to work the next day and learn that the guards had turned against their bosses, tortured and robbed them.

"We came in the morning and found the gate still closed and when we scaled the fence, we found our bosses beaten and locked in separate rooms," Mr Banuli said.

According to Mr Banuli, the three security guards who were guarding the factory abandoned their (two) guns as they fled with their heist.

"The money was from the sales of spirits which the proprietors had kept at the factory after they failed to take it to the bank," Mr Banuli added.

Mr Patrick Lule, officer-in-charge of Busia Police Station, confirmed the robbery, saying they had recovered two guns at the scene and have embarked on investigations.

Mr Lule said: "Three guards attached to Accurate Security Group used their gun muzzles to beat and force the victims to surrender Shs50m, before fleeing, leaving their guns behind."

He identified the victims as Mr Gadhivaghudan Chandidan, the factory manager, Mr Namureta Gadhavi and Mr Hitechi Thakor.

Mr Gadhivaghudan, who sustained multiple defensive head and hand injuries, said the guards put him and his colleagues at gunpoint after disconnecting the CCTV cameras, locked them in three separate rooms, took the money and fled.

"Imagine the robbery occurred at night, but we only learnt of it this morning," Mr Lule wondered.