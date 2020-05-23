By DAVID AWORI

Police in Busia District, eastern Uganda are on the hunt for two suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot and injured the owner of a bakery and his employee.

Mr Joshua Bachitwala, the proprietor of Wink Bakery and Abdul Karim, were reportedly shot shortly after 9pm on Thursday in Akipeneti Village, Mawero Parish in Buteba Sub-county.

Their aattck is suspected to have been carried out by two gun-wielding men wearing black jackets with hoods, Mr Eriya Elepot, the Busia District Police Commander (DPC), said on Friday.

"Two armed men attacked the bakery and shot the victims before fleeing with unspecified amounts of money," Mr Elepot said.

He added: "We received a call of a suspected robbery and immediately responded, but found when the victims had been rushed to hospital."

Mr Nicholas Magumba, one of the workers at the bakery, said the assailants emerged from a nearby maize garden at around 9pm, shot Mr Bachitwala before shooting Karim, who they first asked for money.

Advertisement

"After shooting our boss, one of the assailants entered the bakery while shouting: 'Leta pesa (hand over the money) before shooting our colleague," Mr Magumba narrated.

Mr Bachitwala and Karim sustained gunshot wounds in the chest and torso respectively and were rushed to Mbale hospital where they are currently admitted.

Mr Saka Serwanja, an eyewitness, said the men were armed with a gun and donned black jackets and hoods for disguise.

Mr Yusuf Papa, a neighbour to the bakery, said when he heard gunshots, he thought security personnel were implementing curfew directives.

"I heard gunshots but was reluctant to respond because I thought security officers were implementing the curfew," he said.