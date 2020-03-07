Police investigate cause of fire at Gayaza High School

By STEPHEN OTAGE

Police are still investigating the cause of fire outbreak in a students’ dormitory at Gayaza High School in Kasangati town council, Wakiso District.

According to the DPC Kasangati, Mr Edison Muhangi, the fire started at 7.40pm on Friday at Corby Block A and razed it down.

There was panic following the fire reports as several parents rushed to the school to find out what had happened to their children, but were denied access.

A number of people from within the community offered a helping hand to put out the fire, but the school authorities and the police kept the gate closed. Journalists were also denied access inside the school.

"People wanted to get in to help, but they were not allowed access," said one of the people who had rushed to the school.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the police fire brigade contained the fire and no casualties were reported.

