Police officers to face tough penalties for leaking secrets

By ANDREW BAGALA

The Police Professional Standards Unit has warned officers of dire consequences if found to have leaked official information on social media and to the press.

In a message sent by Senior Superintendent of Police John Ewotu on behalf of PSU Commandant to all police units, leaking police messages has become a concern.

“It has been noted with concern that despite several warnings, official police messages are still being leaked to social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Personnel who defiantly continue to leak messages to the press and other unauthorised platforms shall be dealt with accordingly without any further warning,” a message Daily Monitor has seen reads in part.

The defaulters are liable to dismissal from police on conviction.

Many commanders have been using mobile phones and social media platforms to reach out to their troops in the field following the breakdown of the police communication system due to increase in the number of officers, stations and posts that are not well equipped with traditional messaging systems.

However, many of the messages have been shared to the public, which the police say is criminal and affects their operational capabilities.

“PSU will forthwith begin investigations against defaulters to ensure compliance/adherence,” the message adds.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, to confirm the issuance of the message were futile.

Some of the messages that are intended for police managers have ended up in the hands of junior officers who share them with the public and the media to expose challenges they are faced with.

Police officers shared information with Members of Parliament and media about challenges they were going through to access their savings in the Police Exodus Sacco.

This led to an investigation by police’s top management into the running of the Sacco, later on streaming its operations and change of leadership.

During the lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, officers, especially at the lower levels, raised issues of partial payments of their enforcement allowances on social media.

Parliament was forced to intervene without success.