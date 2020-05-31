Police operations director AIGP Asuman Mugenyi quits

By URN

The director of Operations Services in the Police Force, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asuman Mugenyi has officially quit the institution he has served for over 32 years.

AIGP Mugenyi served his last day in police uniform on Friday, May 29 and has since handed over to his deputy Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) John Nuwagiira.

Although earlier reports indicated that AIGP Mugenyi had been suspended and others claiming he had been fired, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, clarified that he had served his contract.

“He simply observed his contract to the end,” said the Police spokesperson.

Mr Mugenyi becomes the fifth AIGP to quit the institution in the last three years.

Two months ago, AIGP Steven Kasiima, who was director traffic and road safety was forced out of office by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Ochola after his contract expired. Although AIGP Kasiima was shown the exit with four other AIGPs, President Museveni renewed contracts of the other three but not his.

In November last year, AIGP Godfrey Bangirana, who was director logistics and engineering was forced out of office by the High Court after he had defied Ochola’s directive to quit office when his contract had expired.

